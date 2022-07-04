The festival is a four-day event which took place at Huddersfield Town Hall, with Thornhill Junior and Infant Rock School performing as a guest act.

The annual event sees all of the primary and first schools in Kirklees come together to form a huge choir in which they experience high quality music-making under the direction of Thom Meredith, head of Musica Kirklees.

This year, 49 schools attended the event and put on four performances.

The Thornhill Junior and Infant Rock School pupils.

The music festival is run by a small committee of full-time teachers and dedicated musicians including the director of music for Focus Trust, Peter Simons.

Peter said: "I was so proud of the children for their performance. All of the audience were joining in and the support for the group was amazing.

“They performed to over 700 people, which can be quite daunting for eight year olds, but they just got on stage and did what they do best - entertain! Truly outstanding!"

Thornhill Junior and Infant Rock School has been asked to play at Birmingham Symphony Hall later this term as part of the Youth Music National Festival.

Peter added: “They are a very special group of children who just enjoy making music together and performing.”

Thornhill Junior and Infant School, along with Boothroyd Primary Academy and Musica Youth Orchestra, are also putting together a fundraising concert for the people of Ukraine.

The charity concert will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 6pm at Dewsbury Town Hall.