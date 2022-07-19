Dewsbury school postpones sponsored walk after parents raise concerns about heat

Earlier this week parents expressed their worries about the event taking place on the hottest day of the year so far.

In response to those complaints, the school took the decision to postpone the walk until Friday, July 22.

One parent said: “To be honest I am relieved it is not going ahead as it should have been 11.30am today. It has now been moved to Friday, which sounds like a smart move.

Earlsheaton Infant School in Dewsbury.

“I don't see why it had to come to this though - I am not happy.

“It was only postponed after me and other parents applied enough pressure (through social media) for common sense to prevail.

“What really annoyed me was the threat of marking it down as an unauthorised absence, if the child didn’t attend.

“I understand the need for fundraising. I just didn’t understand why it had to be the hottest day of the year when we have all been told to stay as cool as possible.”

Head teacher Wendy Kelly said: “The well-being of pupils is our top priority and, in line with national guidance, we carried out a thorough risk assessment when planning this event.

“The planning took place several weeks ago so that parents could attend, but we have been flexible and responsive by making a late change to the date.

“We value parental feedback and the overwhelming majority of our families have been very supportive of the school.