A Dewsbury primary school has been left “devastated” after thieves stole a number of railway sleepers from its grounds.

The items were taken from Orchard Primary Academy, on Princess Road, over the August Bank Holiday weekend, while the school’s multi-use games area was “completely ruined,” having an impact on pupils’ - who have returned to school this week following the summer break - break and lunch times, as well as their PE lessons.

Posting on the school’s official Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately, some lovely people decided they wanted to update their garden over the bank holiday weekend but did not want to pay for the materials.

“A number of railway sleepers from our new flower bed were taken, after only being laid a matter of weeks ago.

“Also, we are devastated that they tried to take some of the artificial grass from the MUGA. They were unsuccessful but have completely ruined the MUGA which the children absolutely love playing on.

“The MUGA will now be out of action for the foreseeable future until we are able to find the funds to repair this, impacting both playtimes and PE lessons.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the school on 01924 469578 or email office@orchardprimaryacademy