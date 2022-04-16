Dewsbury school awarded £10,000 through new Government programme

Boothroyd Primary Academy has received £10,000 from the Locala Starting Well Programme.

Boothroyd Primary Academy is delighted to announce that it has received £10,000 in funding from the Locala Starting Well Programme to host the sessions at the school

After the last two years of lockdowns due to Covid-19, the school realised that parents have not had the same opportunity to attend play sessions with their children.

Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary Academy, said: “We decided we wanted to host some stay and play sessions so that adults can bring their child and have some fun.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The purpose of this is to help both social isolation and well-being.

“I originally applied to the Locala Starting Well Programme for £5,460 to fund two years. However, last week I received the news that the school has been awarded £10,000.

“They were very impressed with my application as it matched all the areas that they were looking to fund.

“This is great news for Boothroyd as it means we can now furnish the room so that it is suitable for early years and provide plenty of activities that will develop the children's language, communication and motor skills.”

The funding from Locala is part of its Starting Well Programme, a new Government scheme which aims to improve the health and well-being of families - focusing on children under three.

Helen Jones, spokesperson from the Starting Well Programme, said it is “delighted” to be able to support “vital” work happening in the community.

She said: “It is so important that children get the right start in life if they are to grow up healthy and happy.

“During the pandemic we have seen the impacts on our communities in terms of health and well-being both for young children and their families and these projects are helping support people either in their own homes or in the heart of those communities.

“The Starting Well Programme runs until March 2023 and aims to increase take-up of early years family services in key communities and to enhance access to services and opportunities for families.”