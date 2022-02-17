Dewsbury school achieves the Youth Sport Trust’s Gold Mark

From left to right, PE champions Ben Langford, Charlotte McDaid, Olivia Wells and Billy March have helped support the running of the extra-curricular clubs and the North Kirklees Sports Partnership primary school sport events.

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, which is part of the Blessed Peter Snow Catholic Academy Trust, has been successful in its bid to achieve the Youth Sport Trust’s Gold Mark.

Andy Graham, assistant head and faculty leader for PE at St John Fisher, said: “We are delighted to be recognised by an external organisation such as the Youth Sport Trust in achieving their Gold Quality Mark status.

“The process assessed the intent, implementation and impact of our physical education curriculum, focusing on our rationale, vision, curriculum design, assessment and teaching and learning in years seven to 11.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Youth Sport Trust is the UK’s leading charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport and play.

“This award highlights the fantastic work we do in PE at St John Fisher, the impact we have on young people's lives and the opportunities we offer them.”

To achieve the Gold Mark, the school submitted a 2,000-word case study detailing the reasons why it qualified for the renowned Gold Mark. The case study outlined things such as the PE faculty's vision and values, the curriculum and its links to the School Sport Partnership.

The Youth Sport Trust is the UK’s leading charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport and play.

The charity empowers young people to achieve their own personal best and equip educators to change lives.

This award highlights the fantastic work St John Fisher does in sports and PE.

Sarah Wilkinson, head teacher at St John Fisher, said: “We are over the moon to be recognised for all the fantastic work that takes place with our students through the PE faculty.

“The Youth Sport Trust Gold Mark means a great deal to us and we are proud to be awarded this prestigious honour.

“Our students benefit hugely from PE and extra-curricular opportunities, together with building their own leadership skills.

“Being involved in sport, staying fit and healthy and being a positive example to others highlights our CARE values of commitment, aspiration, respect and excellence.”