The new series of Channel 4's Educating Yorkshire is set to launch later this month.

Over 400 school children from across West Yorkshire have taken over Channel 4 ahead of the upcoming new series of Educating Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The station has launched the huge campaign to promote the brand new series of the award-winning show, set at Thornhill Community Academy, with viewers and listeners able to spot the changes from this week in the run up to its airing later this month.

Pupils from the Dewsbury school, as well as Lawnswood School and Dixons Unity Academy, both in Leeds, have got involved in creating the youth-driven campaign, taking part in numerous workshops to plan different aspects from ideation through to execution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between shows, the typical on-air announcements which introduce what’s coming up on Channel 4, such as The Great British Bake Off, Come Dine with Me, and Countdown, will be replaced with tongue-in-cheek voiceovers from Lawnswood students.

Pupils from Thornhill Community Academy have taken over Channel 4 as part of a huge promotional campaign ahead of the new series of Educating Yorkshire.

One student cheekily compares the culinary messiness of Bake Off to the ‘messy drama’ of Educating Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, over on Channel 4’s Instagram, TikTok, and Threads accounts, Dixons Unity pupils will be given free rein to post content they’ve created about the show.

One of the biggest projects pupils have been involved in creating is a ‘one take wonder’ trailer for the new series – which hits screens today (Monday) – in collaboration with Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written, planned, and starring the children of Thornhill, the one-take trailer takes viewers round the school through classrooms, the science lab, the playground, canteen, and the sports hall, all set to a soundtrack made by the school band.

Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy, said:

“It’s been fantastic for our students to get involved in making a really unique launch film for the series, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their skills in acting, filmmaking, and more.

“Every student who has got involved in the campaign – whether behind the camera, or in front of it - should be incredibly proud of themselves, showing their creativity and talent with full force.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign, which is led by Channel 4’s in-house creative agency 4Creative, its Leeds-based digital content studio 4Studio, and its school engagement programme 4Schools, aims to inspire children from different backgrounds and show them the possibilities of working in the film and TV industry, while giving them hands-on experience.

Pupils have taken part in a dozen workshops to learn and develop their skills, from acting and casting for the trailer, to working on digital content, copywriting and storytelling for social content.

Since its launch in 2022, 4Schools has reached over 60,000 students across 182 schools in the UK’s Nations and Regions.

Sinead Rocks, Channel 4’s Managing Director Nations and Regions, said:

“We’ve already reached thousands of students who might never have considered a career in TV and film through 4Schools, and we’re delighted to give many more the opportunity to go through this fantastic channel-wide initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some have worked with a movie director on a one take wonder shot, others will see posters they’ve created in their favourite spots around Leeds, or scroll on socials to see their posts on Channel 4.

“All involved have shown how talented they are, and we’re so excited for the world to see what they’ve created.”

Revealing the euphoric highs and emotional lows of 21st century education, Educating Yorkshire first launched in 2013, with the series returning to show how life for young people in the UK has changed a decade later.

The new series is set to air later this month.