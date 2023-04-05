St John’s CE (C) Primary School, on Boothroyd Lane, welcomed the Revd Canon Smitha Prasadam on Wednesday, March 8 - her first day as an Area Bishop in the Anglican Diocese of Leeds.

Bishop Smitha supported the school’s Act of Worship and presented some Year 3 children with their subject ambassador awards.

The Bishop, who was previously Chaplain of St Albans in Copenhagen, then spent time with the school’s church group, who asked her a lot of questions, before presenting her with the school prayer.

Headteacher Aidan Blackburn said:

“It was a real privilege to be chosen out of the whole Diocese for a visit from the Bishop on her first day. Everyone in school was very excited and intrigued to learn about the Bishop's journey in becoming a Bishop.

“We had been learning about leaders and it was lovely for Bishop Smitha to be part of this learning and to present our new subject ambassadors with their special badges.

“What a super experience for everyone at St John’s. There was a real buzz on the day.”

The announcement of Revd Smitha as the new Bishop took place at the Jo Cox More in Common Centre at the University of Huddersfield, where she was introduced to the region by the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Revd Nick Baines.

At the event, Revd Smitha met civic figures, as well as representatives from faith groups in the area, before visiting Halifax Minster and ending up at St John’s.

