Dewsbury nursery raises most money for 'Around the World' challenge

(LtR): Amanda Hobson, Nursery Manager Les Enfants, Representative from Pennine Sports LTD; Ryan Grint from Forget Me Not; and Clare Hirst, fundraising co-ordinator from Les Enfants

The children at Les Enfants Private Day Nursery, on Battye Street, took part in the 'Around the World' challenge early this year, which involved helping the charity walk enough miles to travel the whole way around the world (24,902 miles).

The charity then worked out which nursery or school had raised the most amount of money per child per setting, which was won by the Dewsbury nursery - and as a result the winner was presented with a new balance bike, donated by Pennine Sports Ltd.

A spokesperson from the nursery said: "All the children were sponsored by friends and family and our nursery raised an amazing £386.50.

"We really enjoy helping out and fundraising for the forget me not charity, as in the past we have looked after children who use the services, so have seen first hand the amazing work they do for the children and their families.

"We were presented with our bike on November 8, at 10am.

"We made a lap in our playground and the children walked around it as many times as they could during a set period of time during the day.

"The children each got a certificate which said how many laps they did.

"It went really well thank you, the children are all loving the new bike.