Dewsbury mosques unite for food bank

Over 30 mosques recently pulled together to tackle food shortages at a Dewsbury food bank.

The group known as the Dewsbury Mosque Alliance is made up of 31 mosques, which fronted the Fusion Giving Food Bank support project, donating stocks of food, drink, toiletries, and baby products.

Committee members from Masjid Ghausia with the young pupils

The project started after an alliance member heard there was a shortage of food items at the food bank, on Wakefield Road.

An appeal was made to the mosque congregations and madrassah students for a three-day emergency food and toiletries collection, which started on October 4.

Fusion Giving food bank co-ordinator, Nicola Watson said: “It was a pleasure visiting the mosques as well as the Taleem Centre in Dewsbury and meeting the volunteers, who have been responsible for organising the collections.

“The response has been overwhelming and we’re very grateful for their support.

Kate Harris (Fusion Housing Operations Manager) & Nicola Watson (Fusion Housing Food Bank Co-ordinator) along with volunteers

“We hope to continue working for those in need in our communities.”

Fusion Housing support worker, Ridhwan Nadat, who was also part of the project, said: "We were inundated with donations from the different mosques.

"We had volunteers wanting to help co-ordinate, pick up and drop off the donations and we're still receiving donations even after the collection has ended."

Maulana Zubair with Institute of Islamic Education pupils

The formation of the alliance was to bring the mosques together and spread positivity within the community.

The recent project by the alliance follows two other projects since the alliance formed in April.

These projects included feeding homeless in Leeds, and the keep Britain tidy project which both took part earlier this year.

A representative from the Fusion Giving confirmed plans are in place for a future project with the aim to help raise money for the NHS to buy much needed equipment.

Maulana Zubair with students from the Institute of Islamic Education 2

Ms Watson said: "We would also like to carry on supporting the food bank and prevent any future shortages."