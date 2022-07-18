Dewsbury Moor and Ravensthorpe holiday club in urgent need of financial support

The Healthy Holiday scheme, organised by the Bramwells Sports development team, is a programme designed to help tackle holiday hunger as schools close for the summer.

This project, which will be delivered Monday to Thursday for four weeks, starting from July 25, will run at both Ravensthorpe Community Centre and Dewsbury Moor Rugby Club.

The sessions will include a range of multi-sports including football, basketball, tennis, cricket, rounders as well as an arts and crafts tent, face painting and a free healthy halal friendly dinner.

Tanisha Bramwell, founder of Bramwells Sports.

Although Kirklees Council has funded 20 places for children to attend the Healthy Holidays club in Ravensthorpe, the funding for Dewsbury Moor has been declined.

Last year, the club fed almost 70 children at Dewsbury Moor, a figure that is expected to increase this year due to the cost of living crisis.

Tanisha Bramwell, founder of Bramwells Sports, said: “When I found out that the council wasn’t going to fund the programme in Dewsbury Moor, which is something which has been running for several years, it was such a disappointing response from them.

“Although the council have funded Ravensthorpe to an extent, it stipulates that they will only fund 20 seats per organisation, which puts pressure on grassroots, because we all know that we are not just going to get 20 children from these communities, ever.

The holiday club has previously seen around 70 children attend per day.

“The council said that any children that come after the 20 that are funded, we have to charge £5 per day - that’s £20 per week and £80 a month for one child. We can’t do that.

“I want to do this in partnership with the council. I want to have the council's logo on the flyers, I want to say the council negotiated with their bosses, that they have been able to secure a small budget and that we have been able to match funds.

“We feel, from the work we have done previously, that this project is vital when it comes to supporting local families.

“We can only do this if we are supported on this project, there is no way we can do it on our own this time.”

The clubs provide sporting activities as well as free healthy meals.

In response to Tanisha's concern surrounding the lack of funding from Kirklees Council, Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Tanisha Bramwell does brilliant work in the community alongside many other local voluntary and community groups.

“The council is working directly with Tanisha to look at options for funding and I’m confident we will be able to resolve the situation.

“At the same time, the council is taking action to support people across Kirklees through the cost of living crisis.

“We’ve just announced a package of extra support for older residents, households who receive free school meals and funding for community organisations that support residents in the community.

“That’s on top of the support we’re already providing through our local welfare provision and a range of other services.

“But it’s clear that this crisis is going to continue for the foreseeable future and we need concerted action from the Government to ease the cost of living for everyone.”

James Parnell, director of Absolute Print Solutions in Batley, has been working with Bramwells Sports to help secure funding, to make sure these clubs go ahead.

James said: “I have been contacting local businesses and national suppliers and trying to get them to commit to sponsoring the scheme.

“From a business point of view, these are the people who hopefully, if your business can survive, are potentially going to work for you in the future.

“Our sister company, Thomas Stoner Supplies, have donated and will continue to donate to all of Tanisha’s school projects and out of school projects that they provide.”

The local businesses and organisations that are offering sponsorship so far include Asda Dewsbury, Emojis, Thomas Stoner Supplies, Dewsbury Moor Rugby Club, Go Local, Oakwell and Rex Taxis and Yorkshire Housing.

Roger Sweeney, bids and contracts manager at Thomas Stoner Supplies Ltd, said: “As a local company Thomas Stoner Supplies understands that we have a responsibility to the Kirklees area and we are constantly striving to find new ways of engaging with the local community to improve people’s lives, to help overcome poverty and helping to feed them.

“Thomas Stoner Supplies have donated £1,000 to the programme, to highlight, support and raise awareness of holiday hunger in deprived areas across the Kirklees sub-region.”

A spokesperson from Emojis in Dewsbury said: “It's a stressful time at the moment with the cost of living but we will continue to support the local community - It is hard for everyone, not just businesses.

“Tanisha is doing really good for the local community and Kirklees Council should help more.”

Dewsbury Moor Rugby Club, as well as supporting the Healthy Holiday club with a venue, is also sponsoring the Healthy Holidays scheme with £500.

Peter Charlesworth, president of Dewsbury Moor Rugby Club, said: “I know that there are a lot of families who will be struggling with the cost of food, but even if there wasn't a crisis we would still accommodate the club.

“We are part of the fabric of Dewsbury Moor and if we can help, then we will do.”

To sponsor the Healthy Holiday club or for more information, contact Tanisha on 07957 067569 or send an email to [email protected]

The Healthy Holiday clubs will be taking place at Dewsbury Moor Rugby Club, 10am until 1pm and at Ravensthorpe Community Centre, 3pm until 7pm, Monday to Thursday, starting from July 25 until August 18.