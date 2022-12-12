The education watchdog’s September inspection of the independent Rida Boys High School, on Chapel Street in Savile Town, ruled the overall effectiveness as inadequate as “leaders have not ensured that the school’s arrangements to keep children safe are effective.”

Ofsted say this is because, after a recent move into new premises, “the proprietary body did not make sure that the new school building complied with necessary fire safety regulations before moving pupils into the premises.”

The report adds: “The proprietors moved the pupils to a new building without seeking a material change from the Department for Education. As a result, the building was not officially checked to see if it would be likely to meet the independent school standards linked to premises and fire safety.

“Pupils’ safety may be at risk because the proprietary body moved pupils into new premises without ensuring that all of the necessary fire safety regulations were met in this new building.

“The proprietary body should take immediate action to ensure that they meet all regulations relating to the necessary fire risks and the building is safe.”

The report does rate behaviour and attitudes, as well as personal development, as outstanding, with the quality of education graded as good.

It praises the pupils who “respond with a strong work ethic, exemplary behaviour and high levels of attendance,” stating they “enjoy the opportunities across the curriculum to present their ideas verbally and to debate relevant issues.”

Leaders were also commended for establishing “an ambitious curriculum with clear aims and structure in place.”

In response to the report, a spokesperson for the all-boys school, said: “In order to reassure all of our parents regarding the judgement made on leadership and management, the judgement was due to a small issue with the existing building.

“Since the inspection, we have taken the necessary steps and actions to ensure that the matter is swiftly resolved.

“The report is overwhelmingly positive and the Ofsted inspectors were full of praise for both our staff and students in every aspect of the school.

