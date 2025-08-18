Kirklees College has officially opened its Enrolment Hotline call centre for prospective new students who want to join a course from September.

Rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, the college has seven centres located across Dewsbury and Huddersfield, and there are still places available on a range of courses starting next month.

The college offers courses in a range of subject areas, including Animal Care, Construction, Business, Health and Social Care, Engineering, Creative Industries and much more. As a uniquely vocational college, Kirklees College prides itself in offering its students a hands-on learning experience founded on practical skills development and work experience.

The college’s new course offer for this year includes a Level 3 Diploma in Plant or Machinery Maintenance, taught at the brand-new Kirklees Operator Skills Hub at the college’s Engineering Centre.

The hub, created in partnership with Flannery Plant Hire and Kirklees Council is the first of its kind in the North of England, and offers a state-of-the-art training facility for plant machinery operations training, and live site environment. The course is available to adults and young people aged under 18 who have previous motor vehicle experience.

The college also prides itself on its Access to Higher Education offer. Access to HE courses are available in Business, Health Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, Law and Computing and are designed to help adults lacking the qualifications to go to university to gain the relevant knowledge, skills and all important UCAS points to apply.

The college also recently launched its Adult Course Guide for courses happening this Autumn term. The offer includes community courses, professional qualifications for upskilling in the work place, and a range of entry-level qualifications to help adults kick-start a new career. The full course offer can be read in the college’s online prospectus, which also includes details on how to join courses, fees and start dates.

The hotline number is 01484 437100 and is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 4pm until the end of September.