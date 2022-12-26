Proud staff, parents, carers and special guests (including Luna, the school dog) gathered at the collage on Knowles Hill Road on Thursday, December 15, to celebrate its incredible pupils and commemorate a much-loved member of staff at its Christmas event.

The bi-annual award ceremony, in memory of Laura Griffiths, is held in December at Ethos College’s Christmas celebration event and in July at the summer prom.

The award recognises personal achievement, overcoming barriers, SEMH (social emotional mental health) development, personal growth, development of character and personal excellence.

Laura's parents and her sister Rachel presenting the award.

However, the Laura Griffiths Award is just one way Ethos Academy Trust shows its commitment to celebrating their pupils achievements, with many different awards handed out throughout the night, including subject awards, prizes for behaviour and attendance awards.

The Laura Griffiths Award holds dual significance for its recipients and staff, as Jayne Foster, CEO of Ethos Academy Trust explains: “We wanted to introduce an award that was outside of the typical academic or sports accolades.

“Whilst these achievements are important to us all, pupils that come to Ethos College have already overcome many personal challenges just to get to this point.

“We really wanted to recognise and reaffirm these positive behaviours and outcomes, and to inspire our pupils to be the best versions of themselves every day.

Staff at Ethos College with school dog Luna.

“It’s thanks to the devotion of our staff and the trust and respect that is built with every pupil that we can come together to truly celebrate in one space.”

Diane Parkinson, assistant head, added: “Laura Griffiths was a beloved member of our team – she was adored by everyone, staff, pupils, parents and carers - and a power force behind our approach.

“When Laura sadly died three years ago it was fitting that we created this award in her memory – it is a legacy that will always be part of the care and education provided at Ethos College and across the Trust.”

The winner of the third Laura Griffiths award has been described as a ‘truly remarkable young woman’ who returned to a school environment after three years of limited educated at home due to difficult personal challenges and circumstances.

Jayne Foster, Diane Parkinson, Sarah, Laura's parents and her sister Rachel.

Diane explained that coming back to a school setting was incredibly challenging for her at the beginning, but she has shown resilience and bravery to overcome her biggest

Fears.

Diane added: “Since her arrival we have watched her flourish from a shy, timid and reserved young person into the witty, clever and hardworking pupil that she is today.

“She has become a fantastic friend to her peers, an enthusiastic and delightful pupil to teach and a wonderful role model to all – inside and outside of school.

“She will try her hand at anything and is continually pushing her own boundaries and going out of her comfort zone, in order to further her learning.

“We are all so very proud of the way she is building her resilience and confidence every day and look forward to watching her progress in her studies and life after Ethos College.

Laura’s parents and sister, Rachel, attended the ceremony to present the award and thanked everyone at Ethos College for inviting them.

Rachel said: “My mum was a great inspiration for Laura and me as she worked in a special needs school for children with learning difficulties, so we grew up around it.

“Laura’s passion was formidable – she started working as a volunteer at a playscheme for autistic children at just 15 and eventually went on to co- ordinate similar playschemes across the whole of Kirklees.

“She vehemently believed, right up until the moment she died, that every child deserves the same life chances, no matter what they were dealt in terms of physical, emotional or circumstantial challenges.

“She celebrated and rewarded the smallest improvement in every young person she supported, and she was a massive source of comfort and hope for families and inspiration for colleagues - we all miss her so much.

“She’d be equally as proud of all of the young people we’re celebrating today.

“We feel so honoured to have been invited once again to present this award and be part of such an important event that recognises all the things Laura held dear.

“The young person that won today was so deserving of Laura’s namesake award.

“She is a kind and modest soul that has returned to education and made such progress – her life is on the up and that’s thanks to everyone here at Ethos College. They’re all amazing, like Laura.”

Following the award ceremony pupils showed off their accolades and Christmas creations and enjoyed a festive lunch with their family, friends - and Luna.

Ethos College on Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury is a well-established Alternative Provision Academy, with a long-standing reputation for achieving outstanding outcomes with vulnerable pupils.

