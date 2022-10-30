The event - which took place at the church in the town’s Princess of Wales Precinct - was commissioned to celebrate Black History Month (October 1 - October 31).

Three Dewsbury-based schools were also invited to take part in the event, with over 80 children attending from Manor Croft Academy, Eastborough Junior and infant and Nursery School and Bywell School C of E Junior School.

The event gave the children the opportunity to learn music and dance from ‘Claudio Kron Do BRAZIL’ - an international and local musician. Claudio also taught the children about his own Afro Brazilian culture.

Over 80 children attended the event at Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury.

A spokesperson from the event said: “Claudio Kron introduced the schools to a rhythm of samba reggae for the delight of everyone, including the parents that pack into the venue to watch their children perform.

“It was beautiful to see all the parents getting involved clapping, dancing and singing along.”