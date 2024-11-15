Kirklees College will be opening the doors of its centres in Dewsbury on Saturday, November 23, with their centres in Huddersfield opening tomorrow (Saturday, November 16).

The college will be opening the doors of its centres in Dewsbury on Saturday, November 23, with their centres in Huddersfield opening tomorrow (Saturday, November 16).

Kirklees College is a multi-centre vocational college with campuses in both Dewsbury and Huddersfield. The college has two main campuses, Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury and Huddersfield Centre in Huddersfield town centre, with an additional five specialist centres.

The specialist centres include Pioneer Higher Skills Centre in Dewsbury which offers a range of courses with a focus on Higher Education, as well as four in Huddersfield dedicated to specific trades: Brunel Construction Centre, Engineering Centre, Process Manufacturing Centre and Taylor Hill Animal Centre.

Across all seven centres are a range of multi-million-pound training facilities specific to a variety of careers, with the college investing in new digital equipment from the government’s Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) for construction, engineering and manufacturing, creative industries, teaching and learning and health and social care.

New facilities include a digital music production suite and DJ equipment for music students; VR headsets, 3D printers and robotic arms for engineering and process manufacturing, and a new Anatomage table that replicates the human body for Health and Social Care students.

The college’s more established facilities include their two fully-functioning Hair and Beauty salons at Pioneer Higher Skills Centre and Huddersfield Centre, where students can practise on paying customers, and the mock hospital ward at Huddersfield Centre. The ward was specifically designed for T Level Health students and allows them to practise on working dummies in a realistic hospital environment before they go into placement.

Students also have access to two mock nurseries at Pioneer Higher Skills Centre and Huddersfield Centre, Hospitality and Catering students experience hands-on service in the college’s Landings 72 restaurant, and Travel and Tourism students practise hosting in the mock air cabin.

All Dewsbury’s learning centres be open on Saturday, November 23, 10.30am to 12.30pm (last entry 12pm), while all Huddersfield’s centres will be open tomorrow, Saturday, November 16, 10.30am to 1pm (last entry 12.30pm).

Free tickets can be booked on the Kirklees College website.