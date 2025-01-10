Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents across North Kirklees are being reminded about the fast-approaching deadline for primary school applications.

Kirklees Council is encouraging families not to miss out on a place for children due to start attending reception class, junior school, or a child in Year 5 at first school who is moving to middle school.

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 15.

The process is done online through the council’s Parent Portal where you can also find out which schools are in your priority admission area (catchment area) and about other local schools.

The website also includes an explanation of how places are allocated.

Parents are strongly advised to apply for three schools: a first, a second and a third preference. This is in case a place is not available at the first preference school. It’s also advised that one of these schools is in the family’s catchment area.

Applications received after the January 15 deadline will not be considered until after all on-time applications have been processed, so applying late can severely reduce the chances of getting a place at one of your preferred schools.

Parents can get full details of how to apply for a September 2025 place by visiting the council’s school admissions website: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/schools-and-education.aspx#admissions