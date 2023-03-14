The day of action is planned for Monday, May 8, a bank holiday for His Majesty’s coronation, and will see volunteers help clean up some of Ravensthorpe’s streets, including Calder Road, Netherfield Road and Clarkson Street.

Fr George Spencer, Ravensthorpe in Bloom’s treasurer, said:

“We are calling it the Coronation Clean Up. We want as many people as possible to come out and help clean some specific streets in Ravensthorpe.

A banner on Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe promoting the three community groups - Ravensthorpe in Bloom, Ravensthorpe Residents’ Action Group and Stronger Together Foundation.

“We are taking areas in turn. Picking up litter seems an endless task, but we are hoping to do some planting soon. In time we hope more and more people will come around to see that we can make the streets a more pleasant environment.”

At the group’s recent Annual General Meeting, pupils from Diamond Wood Community Academy and Ravensthorpe Junior School displayed their artwork to members and informed about how plans were progressing for them to adopt planters in Huddersfield Road, where they will be looking to grow their own plants.

Sally Titherington, headteacher at Diamond Wood, said:

“The Eco Council and Hannah Tombling, one of our nursery teachers, had a wonderful time at the AGM. They met lots of local people and spoke passionately about flowers and caring for the environment.

Pupils from Diamond Wood Community Academy at Ravensthorpe in Bloom's AGM where they displayed their artwork to members and informed about how plans were progressing for them to adopt planters in Huddersfield Road, where they will be looking to grow their own plants.

“They talked about collecting litter and working together with the local community. They also brought their posters and are very excited to be developing a new planter in Ravensthorpe and watching the flowers grow.

A child from Year 1 also said: “It has been so much fun and we can’t wait to watch our flowers grow.”

Community spirit in Ravensthorpe is also being lifted by the long-standing Ravensthorpe Residents’ Action Group working closely with the newly-formed Stronger Together Foundation.