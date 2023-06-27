Community fun day raises nearly £5,000 to help replace Dewsbury school’s stolen mini-buses
Joshua’s Wheels on the Bus Fun Day was held at Overthorpe Park on Sunday, June 18, after Ravenshall School, which caters for children with complex needs, had their crucial vehicles stolen from their premises.
The day consisted of entertainment, lots of activities for children, a tombala, raffle, a variety of refreshments and a bouncy castle, and raised £4,763 for the stolen bus appeal.
Charlotte Gray-Sharpe, fundraising manager at the setting, said: “It was a fabulous day. It was really busy, the weather held out and there were lots of different things for people to do.
“There was just a great community spirit and everyone came together. It was absolutely brilliant.”
Dewsbury-based charity Hope Welfare Trust has also donated £1,000 to the school, which has set a target of £40,000 on their gofundme page to replace the buses.
“We’re up to £8,780 and got nearly a quarter of it,” added Charlotte. “We’re just really grateful.”
To find out more, or to donate, visit the school’s stolen bus appeal page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ravenshall-new-minibus