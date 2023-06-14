Jamell Anderson, who was part of the Team GB basketball team which secured gold at the prestigious event last summer, will be welcomed into Diamond Wood Community Academy, on North Road, on Monday, June 19, where he will deliver an assembly before hosting a sponsored workshop to help raise money for the Sports For Champions UK charity.

Jannah Sowerby, the school’s PE leader, said: “The aim of the visit is to educate, enable and empower children. We hope to inspire them to find enjoyment in sports and physical activity and to go on to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle.”

Jamell, 32, who plays basketball for Manchester Giants, will enlighten the children on his sporting journey and will also hold discussions on key topics such as resilience, dedication, nutrition and diet.

Diamond Wood Community Academy in Ravensthorpe

The Sports For Champions UK’s Crowdfunder website states that the partnership with the school is “to help support the mental and physical health of the pupils after the national lockdowns,” and confirms that 60 per cent of the funds raised will be used to “spend on resources that will enrich young peoples’ education and experience.” The other 40 per cent will go to Jamell for help with “vital training, medical and competition costs.”

For more information on Sports For Champions UK and Jamell’s upcoming visit to Diamond Wood Community Academy on Monday, June 19, visit