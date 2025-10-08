Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield is hosting a coffee morning this Friday (October 10) to mark World Mental Health Day.

The well-established trust, on Northorpe Lane, is inviting local families to enjoy a morning of tea, coffee, and conversation at its new Home Education Hub.

Running from 10am to 12pm, the relaxed drop-in event – Northorpe Coffee Morning – will highlight the importance of talking about mental health and how sharing experiences can reduce isolation and build support.

The event coincides with the launch of Me + My Normal Report, showcasing Northorpe Hall’s newest service for neurodivergent young people. The report highlights the challenges families face, with parents describing feelings of isolation and uncertainty after a neurodevelopmental diagnosis.

Me + My Normal is all about helping 11–17-year-olds feel comfortable with who they are, make new friends, and grow in confidence.

The coffee morning this Friday will also offer an opportunity for families to meet the team, discuss the report findings, and find out more about available support.

Children are welcome, with activities to keep them entertained while parents enjoy a chat over a hot drink.

Dipika Khausal, CEO of Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust, said: “Conversations can be the starting point for change. Parents often tell us how lonely and overwhelming it can feel when you don’t know where to turn. Sitting down with a cuppa and talking openly can make people feel less alone and more supported.

“That’s what Northorpe Coffee Morning is about – creating a safe, welcoming space for families to connect with us and each other.”

With over 60 years of supporting young people and families across West Yorkshire, Northorpe Hall hopes the morning will encourage people to reach out for support early.

The coffee morning will take place at Northorpe Hall on Friday, October 10, from 10am to 12pm. For more information visit: www.northorpe.com