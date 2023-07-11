The school, on Whitechapel Road, was inspected by the education watchdog in April, who described the setting as “friendly” and “safe”.

The report states: “Pupils describe this school as being like one big family. They enjoy being part of the friendly, purposeful community. Relationships between staff and pupils are kind and respectful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils know that an adult or a friend will help them if they have any worries. Pupils are well cared for. They feel happy and safe at school.

Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton has received a 'Good' report from Ofsted. From the left, Taliah Richmond, seven, Evie Sutcliffe, nine, Headteacher Jo Burden, Elsie Ewart, eight, deputy headteacher Helen Sutcliffe, Edward Nelson, 11, and Zac Pinder, 11.

“There are high expectations of behaviour and learning. Pupils behave well in lessons and are eager to learn. They enjoy lessons because leaders have provided a varied and interesting curriculum.

“Pupils are considerate of others. They move around school sensibly and play happily together at breaktime.”

The report adds: “Leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum. In every subject, learning is broken down into small, carefully sequenced steps. This helps pupils to gradually and securely build their knowledge and skills over time. They are well prepared for the next stage of their education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils learn about different faiths and beliefs. Many positive role models from different faiths, cultures and backgrounds feature in the curriculum. Pupils are interested in, and respectful of, people who are different to them. One pupil explained, ‘everyone is unique but equal’.

Joanne Burden, headteacher at Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton.

“Pupils learn to be responsible and caring citizens. They choose a different charity to support each year.”

Headteacher, Joanne Burden, said: “We are delighted with the report for our school. We work very hard at Whitechapel and while we don’t do what we do for Ofsted, it is good for Oftsed to come and acknowledge the hard work that the staff put in.

“We are a community and I feel that shone through in the report. The community feel, with everybody feeling safe, is something which we promote. All our staff are really approachable and work together as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the school; staff, governors, parents, children and the whole community. We all work really closely together and make that difference for our children.”