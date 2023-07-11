News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Cleckheaton primary school ‘delighted’ by latest Ofsted report

Whitechapel Church of England Primary School in Cleckheaton continues to be a ‘good’ school after receiving its latest judgement from Ofsted.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

The school, on Whitechapel Road, was inspected by the education watchdog in April, who described the setting as “friendly” and “safe”.

The report states: “Pupils describe this school as being like one big family. They enjoy being part of the friendly, purposeful community. Relationships between staff and pupils are kind and respectful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Pupils know that an adult or a friend will help them if they have any worries. Pupils are well cared for. They feel happy and safe at school.

Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton has received a 'Good' report from Ofsted. From the left, Taliah Richmond, seven, Evie Sutcliffe, nine, Headteacher Jo Burden, Elsie Ewart, eight, deputy headteacher Helen Sutcliffe, Edward Nelson, 11, and Zac Pinder, 11.Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton has received a 'Good' report from Ofsted. From the left, Taliah Richmond, seven, Evie Sutcliffe, nine, Headteacher Jo Burden, Elsie Ewart, eight, deputy headteacher Helen Sutcliffe, Edward Nelson, 11, and Zac Pinder, 11.
Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton has received a 'Good' report from Ofsted. From the left, Taliah Richmond, seven, Evie Sutcliffe, nine, Headteacher Jo Burden, Elsie Ewart, eight, deputy headteacher Helen Sutcliffe, Edward Nelson, 11, and Zac Pinder, 11.
Most Popular

“There are high expectations of behaviour and learning. Pupils behave well in lessons and are eager to learn. They enjoy lessons because leaders have provided a varied and interesting curriculum.

“Pupils are considerate of others. They move around school sensibly and play happily together at breaktime.”

The report adds: “Leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum. In every subject, learning is broken down into small, carefully sequenced steps. This helps pupils to gradually and securely build their knowledge and skills over time. They are well prepared for the next stage of their education.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Pupils learn about different faiths and beliefs. Many positive role models from different faiths, cultures and backgrounds feature in the curriculum. Pupils are interested in, and respectful of, people who are different to them. One pupil explained, ‘everyone is unique but equal’.

Joanne Burden, headteacher at Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton.Joanne Burden, headteacher at Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton.
Joanne Burden, headteacher at Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton.

“Pupils learn to be responsible and caring citizens. They choose a different charity to support each year.”

Headteacher, Joanne Burden, said: “We are delighted with the report for our school. We work very hard at Whitechapel and while we don’t do what we do for Ofsted, it is good for Oftsed to come and acknowledge the hard work that the staff put in.

“We are a community and I feel that shone through in the report. The community feel, with everybody feeling safe, is something which we promote. All our staff are really approachable and work together as a team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the school; staff, governors, parents, children and the whole community. We all work really closely together and make that difference for our children.”

Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton.Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton.
Whitechapel CE Primary School in Cleckheaton.
Read More
School places in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield: The hardest secondary scho...
Related topics:CleckheatonOfsted