Christmas Jumper Day 2022: Heckmondwike Grammar School raise over £700 for Save the Children

Pupils and staff at Heckmondwike Grammar School raised over £700 earlier this month for Save the Children after a successful Christmas Jumper Day.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The school, which is situated on High Street, celebrated their annual Christmas Jumper Day on Wednesday, December 15, which raised a grand total of £784.24 for Save the Children.

A spokesperson from the school said: “The students really enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit whilst wearing their festive jumpers and raising vital funds for charity. The children also enjoy a Christmas lunch.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated towards this deserving cause.”

The annual celebration raised a total of £784.24.
Christmas Jumper Day is Save the Children's annual event which raises money for children in the UK and across the world.

Every December, millions of people across the UK - and beyond - put on a festive outfit at their workplace, school or with friends and make a donation to help give children the magical future they deserve.

For more infomation, visit https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day

Heckmondwike Grammar pupils in their Christmas jumpers.