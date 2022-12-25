Christmas Jumper Day 2022: Heckmondwike Grammar School raise over £700 for Save the Children
Pupils and staff at Heckmondwike Grammar School raised over £700 earlier this month for Save the Children after a successful Christmas Jumper Day.
The school, which is situated on High Street, celebrated their annual Christmas Jumper Day on Wednesday, December 15, which raised a grand total of £784.24 for Save the Children.
A spokesperson from the school said: “The students really enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit whilst wearing their festive jumpers and raising vital funds for charity. The children also enjoy a Christmas lunch.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated towards this deserving cause.”
Christmas Jumper Day is Save the Children's annual event which raises money for children in the UK and across the world.
Every December, millions of people across the UK - and beyond - put on a festive outfit at their workplace, school or with friends and make a donation to help give children the magical future they deserve.
For more infomation, visit https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day