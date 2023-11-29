Students who completed their GCSEs at Westborough High School earlier this year were invited back for a ‘very special’ presentation evening last week.

The former pupils at the Dewsbury school, based on Stockhill Street, were treated to an inspirational talk from Dr Henna Anwar, who is featured regularly on BBC Radio Leeds, before being handed certificates to acknowledge their achievements in a ceremony on Thursday, November 23.

Individual awards were also handed out to those students who made the highest progress, as well as those who achieved a grade 9.

Headteacher Jennifer Cass said: “Westborough is a fantastic place to work and learn. This is always a very special event where we welcome back the Year 11s who have worked really hard for five years with the support of the staff and their parents and carers, with everybody working together.

“It really is about opening doors for the future. We were really proud to welcome them back and say well done. It was a night of celebration. We now want them to be inspired and go on to have really bright futures, where they will change the world, make it one of optimism, kindness and hope they never forget Westborough. They will always be part of the family.”

Hayley Ashe, Senior Progress Leader, who hosted the event, added:

“It was a very successful night and I hope, after they listened to Dr Henna, they will be inspired to break the ceilings.

“They were my first Year 11 group at Westborough and they were fantastic to work with. Everyday was fun, everyday was different. We had a lot of studious people who wanted to be successful and the event was about celebrating that success and highlighting to the pupils how amazing they had been.”

Here are some photos from the Year 11 Presentation Evening at Westborough High School.

1 . Westborough High School's Year 11 Presentation Evening Former Westborough students Kacey, Jorja, Caitlyn, Isabella and Hasan enjoying the Presentation Evening. Photo: Emily Baldwin / Westborough High School Photo Sales

2 . Westborough High School's Year 11 Presentation Evening The students were presented with their GCSE certificates at the ceremony. Photo: Emily Baldwin / Westborough High School Photo Sales

3 . Westborough High School's Year 11 Presentation Evening Individual awards were also handed out to those students who made the highest progress, as well as those who achieved a grade 9. Photo: Emily Baldwin / Westborough High School Photo Sales