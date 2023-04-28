The award is given in recognition of school-wide commitment to high-quality provision for more able learners, within the context of challenge for all.

NACE CEO Rob Lightfoot said: “Carlton Junior and Infant School has worked hard to attain reaccreditation through the NACE Challenge Award.

“It has displayed a continued commitment to develop an environment in which all learners are challenged and supported to be the best they can be.”

Headteacher of Carlton Junior and Infant School, Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed, with head girl Zoha Mariyum, head boy Shams Deen, deputy head girl Mahnoor Iqbal, and deputy head boy Zeshaan Raja.

The award is based on the NACE Challenge Framework, which sets out criteria for high- quality provision for more able learners within a wider ethos of challenge for all.

The framework is available as part of the NACE Challenge Development Programme – a suite of resources developed by NACE to help schools evaluate and improve their provision for more able learners.

Following a visit to the school on Upper Road in Dewsbury, a NACE assessor reported: “All staff at Carlton are committed to meeting the needs of the more able and providing challenge for all learners through a relentless focus on great teaching and a culture of high expectations.

“Pupils are exposed to a range of aspirational role models, experiences and high-level language through the broad, balanced and inspiring curriculum.

Carlton Junior and Infant School on Upper Road, Dewsbury.

“The high-quality questioning used by staff in lessons encourages pupils to think deeply. Opportunities for challenging discourse ensure that learners develop high levels of oracy.

“All staff are dedicated to giving every pupil a voice and providing them with meaningful opportunities. A broad range of extra-curricular opportunities support the further identification and development of pupils' abilities and talents and help prepare them to take their place on the world's stage.

“The well-being of pupils is a key priority. As a result, pupils are confident, articulate and enthusiastic about their school and their learning.”

Improving provision for the more able remains a priority for many schools and has been highlighted by Ofsted as a key focus.

The experience and evidence gathered by Challenge Award-accredited schools also shows that effective strategies to improve provision for the more able are likely to have a positive impact on the achievement of a much wider group of learners.

To attain the Challenge Award, schools must complete a detailed self-evaluation using the NACE Challenge Framework, submit a portfolio of supporting evidence, and undertake assessment by a NACE associate.

The assessment process includes examination of school data and key documents; lesson observations; and interviews with school leaders, learners, parents and governors.

Mr Lightfoot added: “The Challenge Award is presented in recognition of whole-school commitment to and achievement in providing effective challenge and support for all – spanning school leadership, curriculum, teaching and learning, processes for identification and tracking, extracurricular opportunities, strong communi-cation and partnerships, and ongoing evaluation.”

Carlton Junior and Infant School will now remain part of the international community of Challenge Award-accredited schools which have demonstrated a sustained and effective commitment to meeting the needs of more able learners, and an interest in sharing expertise for the wider benefit of the education community.

The National Association for Able Children in Education (NACE) is the UK’s leading charity dedicated to supporting schools and teachers across every aspect of provision for more able learners, in the context of challenge for all.

Drawing on 40 years’ experience in the field, NACE is at the forefront of thought leadership and evidence-based policy for the more able, with NACE member schools leading the way in implementing best practice.