Broadening horizons at Dewsbury station

Children from Carlton Junior and Infant School have created a community art project for a key building in Dewsbury

The artwork, called Horizons, is on display at Dewsbury Railway Station with the aim of getting more people to use the service.

The art club from the school worked alongside artist Candida Wood from Can Do Art, and over 10 weeks they designed a piece of art aiming to attract members of the local community to visit the station.

The unveiling was organised by Community Rail Lancashire, which has been working in collaboration with East of Lancashire Community Rail Partnership to develop links with local schools, colleges and community groups, with the aim to introduce young people to travel by rail and promote the use of the railway across the North Eastern area.

As part of this, Carlton Junior and Infant School have also held parent information workshops to encourage more families to use the railway for family daytrips.

Rizwana Mahmood, headteacher at Carlton Junior and Infant School, said: “Through this project, the children have gained a deeper understanding of life, travel and aspirations. Moving from one place to another for betterment and the role of rail transport in enabling this.”

Karen Bennett, education development officer for Community Rail Lancashire, said: “Community Rail Lancashire was thrilled to facilitate the Horizons project with a school which has huge ambitions for its pupils’ future.”