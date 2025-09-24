A new home education hub has opened at Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield to support the growing number of families choosing to home educate in West Yorkshire.

A new home education hub has opened at Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield to support the growing number of families choosing to home educate in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-established setting has created the hub with recent figures showing that more than 4,500 children across the region are now being home-educated - part of a national 21 per cent rise over the last year.

The launch was marked with a special open day, welcoming families from across the local area, where parents shared their reasons for home education, ranging from needing more flexibility around younger siblings, to children struggling in the school environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Parker, Learning and Development Lead at Northorpe Hall, said: “We’re seeing children really struggling with the education system – often those with additional needs, particularly around neurodiversity – and the school environment is not always conducive to meeting their needs.

The launch was marked with a special open day, welcoming families from across the local area, where parents shared their reasons for home education, ranging from needing more flexibility around younger siblings, to children struggling in the school environment.

“Many parents are making a really difficult choice of sacrificing going out to work, for them home education is a last resort when the school system simply can’t meet their child’s needs.”

Children at the event, ranging from ages five to teenagers, enjoyed activities including making a ‘Calm Jar’, a wellbeing dice game, and a gratitude tree.

They also took part in demonstrations from Brick Build Guild’s LEGO-based therapy sessions, Creature Connections’ interactive invertebrate experience, and Mac’s Makers and Creators’ art workshops – all of which will be running regularly at the Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hub will run twice-weekly Open Education Learning Spaces, giving families access to resources, computers, and books in a welcoming environment.

Workshops will help children and young people build resilience and confidence, while parents and carers can attend sessions offering practical strategies and peer support.

Helen added: “Parents have told us how scared they feel, worried if they are doing the right thing. Some come to us and cry because they feel isolated and don’t know what to do, but home education doesn’t have to mean isolation.

“Families want opportunities to connect, and that’s where Northorpe Hall can help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hub is open now at Northorpe Hall, on Northorpe Hall Lane, Mirfield, with sessions available throughout the week.

Families can find out more and book via the Northorpe Hall website: www.northorpe.com/homeedreg