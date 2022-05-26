Brand new children’s play centre set to open its doors in Batley

Joe Battye and Steve Siddle ahead of the opening of the new interactive roleplay centre.

The Little Town of Play, which is located at the Frontier Business Park, caters for families with children who love to pretend and explore their imagination.

The small town has 11 areas for children to explore such as a pet clinic, supermarket, hospital, cafe, garage, and much more.

These 11 different areas are filled with amazing equipment, toys and dress up to spark your child's imagination.

The Little Town of Play is a family-run business managed by husband and wife duo Steve and Sophie Siddle, who opened their first Little Town of Play in Rotherham in 2019.

Steve said: “We had quite a few customers from the Kirklees area come and visit our site in South Yorkshire and almost all of them said that there was nothing like this around them.

“When we came out of lockdown and we got ourselves more established we started looking at opening a second site.

“With those discussions with the customers in mind, this neck of the woods seemed like the ideal opportunity.

The team at The Little Town of Play are excited to bring this new offer to Batley.

“It seemed like the perfect fit to be located at the Frontier Business Park, with Swim! being next door and the other family friendly businesses on site - it was perfect for us and the site.

“We are very excited and everything is slowly coming together.

“The feedback we are getting back already from the local community has been brilliant and everyone seems excited for us to open.

“I just can't wait for everybody to book on, come and see us and see what The Little Town of Play is all about - come and explore the little town.”

Sophie said: “It is going to be fantastic because there is nothing like this around here.

“Feel free to come and see us and have a chat because we are parents too, we have two small children, so we get it.