Boothroyd Primary Academy drives campaign to support refugees from Ukraine

So far, the children, staff and members of the local community have raised more than £2,000.

From non-uniform days, bake sales and bucket collections, the school has carried out a number of initiatives to help raise funds, as well as acting as a drop-off point for donations of essential items that are being donated to refugees.

Fundraising ideas were heavily driven by the students who were saddened by the events that they saw unfolding in Ukraine, with more than 2.5 million families, including many school children, fleeing from their country.

The children who attend Boothroyd Primary Academy have been incredibly moved by the events in Ukraine.

The funds will now be donated to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal as well as Help Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

Nadia Hannam, the interim principal at Boothroyd Primary Academy, said: “The children were incredibly moved by the events in Ukraine, and everyone wanted to do something to help those whose lives have been so horrifically impacted.

“In addition to their fundraising efforts they have shown their support by completing a singalong with AmaSing, an inclusive arts organisation and charity foundation, as well as creating sunflower images to display in the school windows after learning this was the national flower and peace symbol in Ukraine.”

The school is not prepared to stop there, with Nadia now also approaching Kirklees Council proposing a support package to support children who are victims of this war.

As part of this package, the school is offering experienced support to international new arrivals in its welcome room.

Staff members are also trauma-informed practitioners and have had training in attachment and separation anxiety.

Boothroyd Primary Academy also operates therapeutic learning environments.

Nadia added: “As a school we are well equipped to help any refugees who join our community.

“We know that the children affected will be in desperate need of a safe place to continue their learning, after experiencing such traumatic events.