Boothroyd baby and food bank aims to help families facing ‘worst year yet’

Mandi Reeve set up the food bank at Boothroyd Primary Academy during the pandemic.

The Boothroyd baby and food bank said that the local families it supports are set to face the worst year yet, with fuel and food prices set to rise and the impact of Covid still being felt for many.

The baby and food bank is based at Boothroyd Primary Academy, Dewsbury, and helps provide people in the community with a facility where they can come and collect what they need.

The food bank was originally set up during the pandemic to help families in need and has grown significantly since.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After researching the need for a baby bank in the area, Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary Academy, soon realised families were struggling to buy the essentials.

The baby bank has been running alongside the food bank for the past 12 months.

Mandi said: “Each week we meet families who are forced to choose between eating and heating, unable to provide basics for their children like nappies or warm clothing, let alone things like toys or books.”

Some of the families and parents who have gone to the food and baby bank for help have said:

“We are really concerned about the fuel rises. There’s a very real risk that many of the children we support will be living in freezing homes because their parents can’t afford to put the heating on.”

“There is not enough support for the families of young children trapped in poverty and we would like the Government to put adequate financial support in place to prevent these families from going into crisis.”

“I rely on the food bank every week as I can not afford to buy food and pay the bills as I am really worried for my children.”

“Boothroyd baby bank helped me so much when I had my daughter as they provided me with nappies, clothes, blankets and a pram. I was desperate for these items as my partner lost his job due to Covid.”

“I have two jobs and still can not afford to live. This food bank helps me so much - thank you.”

Mandi added: “A lot of the food is donated from various organisations as we do not receive funding.

“Boothroyd Primary Academy does however subsidise a weekly delivery from Fareshare.

“We are serving approximately 30 people a week and also manage requests for food separately from families who are struggling and are unable to access the food bank.”

Mandi also stated that she opens the food bank during the school holidays to ensure “no family go without”.

The food bank runs every Friday at Boothroyd Primary Academy, Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, WF13 3QE, where donations can also be taken.

For more information on the baby bank, visit its Facebook page @boothroydbabybank