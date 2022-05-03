Birstall school pupils plant trees to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Birstall Primary Academy have planted seven trees in an area close to St Patrick's Church in Birstall.

The unique tree planting initiative has been created to mark Her Majesty becoming the country’s longest reigning monarch, reaching 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) invites people from across the United Kingdom to “plant a tree for the Jubilee”.

Representatives from each of the seven year groups at Birstall Primary Academy, assisted by Kirklees Council, planted seven trees in an area close to St Patrick's Church in Birstall.

Each tree represents both a year group in the school and a decade the Queen has been on the throne.

A tree will also be planted in the school grounds, a local care home and some will be donated to other schools in the area.

Jo Jarman, Birstall Primary Academy’s community champion, led on the project with the support of Anne Pugh, who is the chair of governors.

Jayde Weir, interim principal at Birstall Primary Academy, said: “Planting the trees allows the pupils at the school to create their own legacy for the community of Birstall and the future.

“The trees that will grow here over time will be a permanent reminder of the gift our school has given to the community but also the recognition of the importance of supporting the environment.

“This was a great initiative for us to get involved in, and a lovely way to mark such a special milestone for the monarchy.

“I cannot thank both Anne and Jo enough for their dedication and tenacity to see this through to success - even the unexpected April snow was not going to get in our way.”