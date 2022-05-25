Birstall school launches ‘Joyous Jubilee Book Hunt’ for Queen’s 70th anniversary

The children and staff from St Peter's School will be hiding the the books in and around the local area from May 27.

To commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, staff and children from St Peter’s School are going to start hiding books in and around the local area on Friday, May 27.

The school will continue to hide books over the half term holiday and the Jubilee weekend, with all books hidden by June 6.

More than 70 books will be hidden in and around Birstall - one for every year the Queen has been on the throne.

A spokesperson from St. Peter’s School said: “The idea is similar to those painted rocks you can find whilst out and about, but with books.

“We’re aiming to promote a love of reading, get people talking about books and enjoy being out and about.

“The books are for anyone to find, read, keep or re-hide.

“The idea is for children of all ages to find the books and be super excited about it.

“They can read the book there and then or take it home - they can keep it as long as they like.

“When they have finished, we would encourage them to re-hide it or hide a different book for someone else to find and enjoy.

“We hope to encourage children to get out and about and be active and to celebrate Her Majesty’s historic reign while promoting a love of reading.

“At St Peter’s, we love books and want to share the pleasure we get from reading with the wider community.

“The book hunt aims to encourage a wider reading choice by leaving exciting reading material in different places in and around Birstall.