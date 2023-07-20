All 191 pupils participated in the school’s annual Race For Life event at Oakwell Hall, walking, jogging and running their way to raising a “phenomenal” total of £4,344 for the charity.

Kimberley Jarrett, assistant principal at the school, based on Chapel Lane, said: “We were so impressed with the total amount we raised. It is the highest total we have raised. For a school of 191 pupils it is a phenomenal amount that’s been raised.

“It was driven by one of our pupils who is directly affected by cancer as her Dad is sadly suffering with it at the moment. We have been running it annually now for around three-to-four years and it is something which has grown but something we have done with the whole school.

Pupils at Birstall Primary Academy involved in the Run for Life event with PE teacher, Josh Scott.

“The staff are passionate about it as everyone has been touched by cancer. It is something we are always passionate about as a school and making sure all our pupils are involved.”

She added: “We are absolutely proud. We are a very community spirited school; a small school with a big heart. We live by that ethos of it being a community-driven school where we care for each other.”

The academy is also celebrating the Kirklees Gold Mark award for the second successive year, despite its location in the centre of the town with no playing fields on site.

“We don’t let that limit our pupils’ sporting opportunities,” Kimberley said. “They go off site and have access to a number sporting opportunities that we are really creative with and the gold award recognised our commitment to that and to PE.