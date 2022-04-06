Birstall primary school’s plea for donations to create sensory garden

Donations are needed to complete the garden.

In September, the school opened its new SEMH (social, emotional, mental health) provision.

As part of the provision, the school is hoping to create an interactive space using the old caretaker’s bungalow.

However, work still needs to be done to the outside of the bungalow and donations are needed to complete the garden.

School spokesperson Anna Gall said: “We have created a wonderful, relaxing space inside the old caretaker's bungalow, however the outside still needs quite a bit of attention.

“We are hoping to create an interactive sensory area where our children can come and benefit from being close with nature to support their well-being.

“Our children are keen to get their hands dirty to be involved with this process and have come up with lots of ideas for this area.

“To make this happen we were hoping to receive some help from our generous community.

“This project will benefit many children in our school at a time where mental health and well-being is paramount.

“We would be so grateful to anyone who can offer assistance with this.

“Having tweeted about the project, we have already received an offer of compost and plants from Gavin Jones LTD, Greentech and Crowders Nurseries, which we are thrilled about. “

Although the school has already received some donations, the school is still looking for: a wooden bench, a wooden outdoor table, planters and plant pots, summer bedding plants, vegetable plants, a sandpit, a water feature, wind chimes, wooden sleepers and a mud kitchen.