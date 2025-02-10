School council representatives, as well as the head boy and head girl, at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy in Birstall, visited the Houses of Parliament.

A group of Birstall school children have had an “unforgettable experience” at the Houses of Parliament in London.

School council representatives, as well as the head boy and head girl, at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy, visited the capital on Friday, January 31.

They were taken on a special tour inside the Houses of Parliament where they discovered all about its history, as well as taking part in an interactive workshop.

Teacher Miss Jeffels, who leads the school council, said: “It was an unforgettable experience. It is an experience that will stick with them for life.

“It was fantastic for them to see and understand what happens in the Houses of Parliament and how that links to us running the school council.”

After learning about British values in school, the children then enjoyed learning more about how rules are made within our own democracy.

Emily Gott, Deputy Headteacher who also attended the visit with Miss Jeffels, said: “We had the chance to explore the heart of British democracy and learn firsthand how decisions that shape our country are made.”

Clare Moulding, Headteacher, added: “It has been a fantastic opportunity for members of our school community to visit the House of Parliament and connect our school virtues with the core values that shape our nation.”

The students involved were then looking forward to sharing their new knowledge with the rest of our school community, with one Year 5 pupil remarking:

“It was interesting to go inside the House of Commons and see where our laws are created and to find out more about the process.”