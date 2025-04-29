Birstall Primary Academy recognised as a Neurodiversity Champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birstall Primary Academy in Batley is proud to have been recognised as a Neurodiversity Champion following its successful involvement in the PINS (Parent Involvement in Neurodiversity Support) pilot project.

This recognition celebrates the school’s commitment to creating a more inclusive, informed, and supportive environment designed to enhance support for neurodiverse children.

Funded by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education, the project focused on early intervention and fostering inclusive learning environments.

Led by Birstall Primary Academy Senior Teacher Chris Green, the project has empowered Birstall Primary Academy to strengthen its SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) provision, improve parent-school collaboration, and deliver impactful staff training.

The school has worked closely with expert organisations including PCAN (Parents of Children with Additional Needs), Barnardo’s, West Yorkshire ADHD Support Group, Bringing Us Together Charity, and the Kirklees Assisted Technology Team.

The PINS initiative not only focused on staff development, helping teachers understand how classroom layout, communication, and routines affect neurodiverse learners but also provided vital resources and practical strategies to improve student engagement and learning outcomes.

Importantly, the project has had a profound effect on parent support. Birstall Primary Academy hosted a series of Barnardo’s-led workshops on topics such as managing transitions, supporting sleep, emotional regulation, and sensory needs. The school recorded 22 parents and carers attending its managing behaviour workshop - the highest attendance of all 14 schools participating in the pilot.

Commenting on the achievement, Chris Green commented: “I have now been working in schools, in a teaching capacity for over 27 years.

“During my time in the classroom, I have witnessed how a tailored curriculum and learning experience is vital to ensure strong teaching and learning is provided for children.

“This is particularly important for children with Neurodivergent needs, whose experience of school and learning outcomes are greatly dependent on how they are able to participate in a busy and active classroom, interact with friends and adults and move around a building.

“From a personal point of view, I wanted to lead the PINS Pilot in school for several reasons. I am a parent of a child who has ASD and has experienced navigating the State School SEND provision and supporting my son as a parent, through his life to adulthood.

“As a Senior teacher, I was looking for a project, that I could implement which would influence policy and practice at BPA and could enhance the learning opportunities for children, beyond my class.

“The PINS Pilot has done this but is only the start, as I want to build on the foundations that have been put in place to support future generations of children and their parents in school.

“If a school were to ask me if they should take part in PINS 2, I would wholeheartedly encourage them as they will see the benefits.”

Nadia Hannam, Principal at Birstall Primary Academy, said: “I was pleased to learn that the West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board would be piloting the project across Kirklees, Wakefield, and Calderdale, with Kirklees receiving funding for 14 of the 40 participating primary schools in the region.

“We felt honoured to have been selected to take part in and help shape the direction of this initiative.

“As an inclusive school, we have seen a growing need in this particular area of SEND, and while individual staff have engaged in development opportunities, chances to enhance our collective expertise as a team have been limited.

“This project also provided a valuable platform for parents to share their perspectives and experiences, fostering a collaborative approach focused on improving outcomes for all children.”

Birstall Primary Academy forms part of Focus-Trust, a charitable primary school trust based in the North West of England and West Yorkshire that aims to provide great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.