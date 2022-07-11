Big Sing welcomes 350 school children to perform at Dewsbury Town Hall

The event was organised by Kirklees Music School, Musica Kirklees, after seeing a gap in music education and delivery among children aged four to six.

It aimed to bring key stage one children and schools together after missing out on these performances over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Big Sing allowed the children to show off their musical talent and to sing six songs, which they had all been learning in class.

The Big Sing took place on July 7, at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Jennifer Isaacs, inclusion officer and area manager at Musica Kirklees, said: “It went really well and was really well received.

“I was really pleased with how all the children acted when they walked into Dewsbury Town Hall and how they were looking around going ‘wow’ - it was definitely a sense of occasion for them.

“It was also really well received by the schools and the staff team at Musica, who pulled the event together.

“The town hall was also really supportive, because when I first emailed them about wanting to book the town hall, they originally said no because they had other bookings.

“Once I explained what the event was for and that it was going to be a closed event, they were really supportive.

“One of the songs that we sang at the Big Sing was called ‘Flower in the garden’ and all the children had made a flower to wave around during the song - they absolutely loved it.

“We would definitely do it again, particularly with key stage one.

“Memories are being made and this is what going to primary school is all about, it's about all the extra experiences we can give the children.”

The school’s that took part in the Big Sing, included:

St John's C of E Infant School.

Thornhill Lees C of E Infant and Nursery School.

Shaw Cross Infant School.

Earlsheaton Infant School.

Hanging Heaton CE VC Junior and Infant School.

Eastborough Junior, Infant and Nursery School.

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary.

Formed in 1992, Musica Kirklees aims to provide the highest quality music education for all by providing enjoyable musical experiences, identifying and nurturing talent, encouraging artistic and intellectual growth, realising potential, fostering self-esteem, self-discipline and social integration and providing partnerships and other positive links with schools and the community.