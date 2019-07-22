BGT singer turns judge at St Joseph’s contest

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Dewsbury recently played host to a Britain’s Got Talent finalist.

Former St Joseph’s pupil Siobhan Phillips was invited to the school to be the lead judge in a talent competition.

Each year children from the school take part in a St Joseph’s Got Talent contest.

The pupils first had to audition for a place in the event.

This year, as a surprise for the children and families , Siobhan Phillips acted as the competition’s lead judge.

She commented on each of the acts and gave feedback to all the children in a witty and charming way.

A school spokeswoman said: “Siobhan is a former pupil of St Joseph’s and throughout her Britain’s Got Talent campaign we supported her and families voted for her. We were all really proud, especially when she got through to the final and proved to our children that if you wish for things in life, and work hard, you can actually make things happen.

“Our children were in awe of her and Siobhan commented that we had some amazing talent in our school.

“She encouraged all of the children who took part to never give up and aim high to follow their dreams.

“Siobhan had a fantastic time visiting the school and performed her audition song at the end to big cheers from the audience.

“She will be appearing in her own show Live and Unhinged at Leeds City Varieties on Saturday, August 24, 7.30pm.”