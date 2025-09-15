Alexa and Scott were the stars of the third episode of the new series of Educating Yorkshire. Photo by: Tom Martin / Channel 4

The new series of Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire, filmed at Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy, has been hailed as the “best thing on TV right now.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers have been reacting online to the third episode of the new series of the hit television documentary which aired last night (Sunday).

The episode featured Year 10 pupil Scott, whose dreams and ambitions of a career in rugby league are put in jeopardy due to his attitude - although there is a happy ending when he receives news that he has passed trials for the Welsh U16s national side, a poignant moment shared with headteacher Mr Matthew Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night’s show also focused on themes of exam anxiety and friendship group arguments as we followed the school life of fellow Year 10 student Alexa.

Scott, Alexa and teacher Mr Chippendale. Photo by Tom Martin / Channel 4

Posting on X before the show, Mr Burton said: “After a busy weekend where Huddersfield Town let me down, I had my first mince pie of the season and I cooked a lovely beef shin ragu, I’m going to settle down to watch Educating Yorkshire at 8pm. Join me! Scott and Alexa - the floor is yours.”

The post received many positive replies, with one viewer saying: “Another brilliant episode, Matthew. Well done to all your team.”

One said: “Loving Sunday nights and watching the new series of Educating Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another one said: “Yes Huddersfield really let us down but Educating Yorkshire came through again. Best thing on TV right now!”

A staff member at another school said: “Being a Head of Year, I am loving Educating Yorkshire. Well done for showing the reality of teaching teenagers! Great staff, great kids and great school.”

Another one added: “Well done Mr Burton! Watching Scott is like watching my education flash before me.”

The second series of Educating Yorkshire, filmed at Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy, continues next Sunday, September 21, at 8pm.