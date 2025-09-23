Mariyam Mushtaq, who attends Carlton Junior and Infant School in Batley, claimed the Young Hero Award at this year’s BBC Radio Leeds Make A Difference ceremony.

A Batley schoolgirl has won a prestigious BBC award in recognition of her dedication to charity, humanitarian causes and her local community.

Mariyam Mushtaq, who is nine-years-old, claimed the Young Hero Award at this year’s BBC Radio Leeds Make A Difference ceremony.

The category aims to reward someone under the age of 16 who has made a positive impact in their community or achieved something exceptional.

Despite her young age, the Carlton Junior and Infant School pupil has already raised thousands of pounds for those in need both locally and internationally.

Her inspiring journey began in August 2021, when, at only six years of age, she hiked Aysgarth Waterfalls in North Yorkshire, raising over £1,000 for Gaza.

Since then, she has gone on to lead and support countless charitable initiatives, including raising money for Muslim Hands; Hhugs Charity; and the World Care Foundation.

In 2023, Mariyam also travelled with Mercy to Humanity to the Turkey-Syria border, where she delivered essential aid to refugees, raising £6,500 to support the mission.

Closer to home, Mariyam is an active member of the Ansaar Scouts in Heckmondwike, supporting youth development and fundraising for the Muslim Scout Fellowship.

Mariyam said after receiving her award: “Being born in Batley, my community has always been a big part of who I am. I may only be nine, but I believe anyone can make a difference, no matter their age.

“Winning this award means so much to me, but the real reward is seeing how much we can achieve when we come together.”

Headteacher of Carlton Junior and Infant School, Rizwana Mahmood Ahmed, praised the youngster, saying:

“We are incredibly proud of Mariyam and all that she has achieved. She is an inspiration to her peers and a shining example of kindness, responsibility, and leadership.

“To see one of our pupils win the Young Hero Award is truly heart-warming for our whole school community.”

The Make a Difference Awards gives people the chance to say ‘thank you’ and recognise others who improve lives locally.