Battyeford CE Primary headteacher ‘delighted’ by ‘good’ Ofsted verdict
The Headteacher at Battyeford CE Primary has been left ‘delighted’ by Ofsted’s recent ‘good’ rating of the school.
The education watchdog visited the setting, based on Nab Lane in Mirfield, on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10, and declared it to be a school where “pupils thrive.”
The report states: “Pupils thrive at Battyeford Primary School. They are happy and safe. There is a strong sense of community. Staff have high expectations of pupils’ attitudes and behaviour.
“Pupils engage well and enjoy learning. Bullying is extremely rare. Pupils report incidents of bullying. Staff manage these incidents quickly and effectively.
“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive the right support. They access an ambitious curriculum. Staff make sure that children in the early years are nurtured.
“Relationships are warm and supportive. Children are prepared well for their next stage of learning.
On leadership and management, the report says: ““Leaders act quickly and effectively to support pupils.
“Leaders use a range of strategies to foster a love of reading. For example, they open the library to parents and carers once a week so that they can read with their children in school.
“Leaders have a particularly strong focus on building pupils’ character and fostering effective relationships. For example, staff train and support some pupils to take on important responsibilities. The ‘Battyeford Boosters’ organise games for other pupils at break-times.
“Peer mediators support pupils who have had a ‘falling out’. Pupils support each other in lessons. They help each other to learn.
“In the early years, leaders plan activities carefully so that they support the teacher-led sessions.”
The report adds that “pupils learn to treat other people fairly and with respect,” and that “pupils feel comfortable reporting any worries to staff.”
In response to the report, which was published on Monday, January 16, headteacher Rachel Batty said:
“I am delighted with the final report as it really reflects all the fantastic elements of our school, of which we are all extremely proud.
“I am particularly proud of many of the observations from Ofsted which truly embody the spirit and culture we have worked so hard to build and it highlights how strongly we focus our efforts on preparing our children for their journey through education.”