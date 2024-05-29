Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents have rated Lydgate Pre-School as one of the Top 20 nurseries out of 1,111 early years settings in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The top 20 nurseries have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

One parent review said: “The staff have always been very welcoming and friendly. My child looks forward to coming every day and is super excited.”

Another said how her daughter is ‘happy’ at the nursery, saying: “They have made her feel safe and happy. She has learnt a lot over the past two years and we highly recommend this nursery to other parents.”

Another parent wrote: “Brilliant nursery, really happy with my child's development. He's become really independent. Lovely staff, they communicate really well and put me and my partner at ease.”

Mariam Kathrada, Nursery Manager of Lydgate Pre-School, said: “Lydgate Pre-school has done it again in 2024!

"We are delighted to have won the annual award for being one of the top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire and Humber for the 2nd year running.

"As a part of the Early Years Alliance, our nursery prioritises children’s well-being and puts families and the community at the heart of everything we do.

“At Lydgate Pre-school, we are dedicated to supporting our children to build life-long skills of independence, resilience and a love of learning, helping them build strong foundation for their future.

"We would like to extend a big thank you to our hard-working staff, who work tirelessly to develop nurturing and secure relationships with children and their families.

"Thank you to our families who gave us such positive and wonderful reviews”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Lydgate Pre-School on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement."