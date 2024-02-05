Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2024, Keepmoat will deliver at least 51 apprenticeships as it continues to recruit throughout the year, demonstrating its commitment to creating accredited work-based programmes designed to help alleviate the skills shortage.

Batley teenager Callum McNaughton is one of these apprentices. He is currently employed by the top 10 UK housebuilder as he completes his bricklaying apprenticeship at the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Training Hub.

Callum, 19, said: “I wanted to get stuck into the more practical aspects of the course and get on site. The idea of gaining valuable experience whilst studying and also getting paid has always appealed to me.

Callum McNaughton

"I much prefer being on site and I’ve learnt so many skills since starting my apprenticeship.

“I’m a hard worker and I've always been skilled at practical tasks and building things, so the construction industry has always seemed like a good fit for me, career wise.”

Callum started his apprenticeship in September 2023 and is currently working on-site at The Orchards development in Batley.

He added: “I really enjoy laying bricks, it’s so rewarding to look back at the finished product that I have spent time and worked hard on.

"I also love being part of a team, we all look out for each other and work together on site.”

Bradley Leyland, site manager at Keepmoat and Callum’s mentor, said: “The team is so pleased with Callum's progression throughout his apprenticeship.

"Our apprenticeship schemes are a testament to Keepmoat’s commitment to delivering key skilled workers into the talent pipeline in the face of a skills shortage.

“We look forward to watching our apprentices excel in their roles and become the new generation of much needed bricklayers.

"There are so many progression opportunities within the industry and we are excited for the future of our bricklayers.’’

Darryl Stewart, who is responsible for NHBC’s apprentice training programme and hubs, added: “Bricklaying is at the heart of house building and is a hugely important skill.

"NHBC’s training hubs are a key component of our ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of house builders, equipping them with the skills to build high-quality new homes.

"Our network of training hubs offer a realistic work environment, expert trainers and an apprenticeship can be completed in as little as 14 months, compared to 30 months offered by traditional options. ”