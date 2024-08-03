The Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership - the Batley Multi Academy Trust’s arm for teacher training and wider staff development - has celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Since 2013, 220 teachers have been trained with the partnership and 61 teachers and HLTAs (Higher Level Teaching Assistants) have been employed across the Trust’s family of schools. The other successful trainees are now employed across the region, and some are now teaching in other countries around the world such as Australia and the UAE.

The Yorkshire Rose now also includes the Aspire To Educate HLTA route for both primary and secondary trainees. Teacher trainees now cover both primary 3-7 and 5-11 age groups and secondary subjects covered are broad, including Art, Geography and Spanish.

Andy Dresser, Head of Geography at Batley Girls’ High School, which part of Batley Multi Academy Trust, who was also part of the first cohort, said:

“Now, a decade on from attaining my PGCE, I am as proud as ever to represent our learners and the local area and see them grow throughout their school experiences.“I was thrilled to be offered a position of Geography teacher at the end of my training year and I am equally as proud to now lead a fantastic team within the Geography department at Batley Girls’.”

Another former trainee, Sam Rodwell, teacher of Music and head of More in Common (PSHCE) at Upper Batley High School, which is also part of the trust, said:

“Training with the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership was a fantastic experience. My mentors were incredibly supportive and helped me step-by-step to develop confidence in the classroom, a range of behaviour management skills and creative teaching to inspire musical learning.“Not only very professional, the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership are also wonderfully friendly and approachable, really showing that they care about their trainees.”

Emma Rodrigues, Director of the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership commented:

“It makes me so proud to have played a small part in the development of these fantastic individuals who have gone on to achieve so much, especially those who have remained with us, in Batley.

“This demonstrates how we grow our own and are focussed on the continued development of our colleagues.“The future for the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership will see more of this, as we broaden our remit to support all colleagues across our Trust family of schools, developing apprenticeships as well as wider CPD opportunities and supporting colleagues with school improvement. It’s an exciting prospect, and we look forward to the next ten years.”

Asma Cheema, current trainee, and now graduate, said:

“I'm delighted to have trained with the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership, as it stands for all that I value in education. I went to Batley Girls’ High School and I’ve now got a job there as a new English teacher from September.

“I feel so lucky to have trained with the Yorkshire Rose, as I knew of their brilliant reputation when I was a learner.”

Sam Vickers, CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust added: “We are delighted that we can offer this provision as part of our Trust family of schools.

“Creating remarkable people is one of our key priorities as we know, and truly value, that people make places. The success of former trainees speaks for itself.

“We are so proud of Emma and the team who have delivered consistently for ten years, and we know we will see more success stories from the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership.

“We are also incredibly proud that when there is a national recruitment and retention crisis, we still train and retain the best staff here in Batley.”