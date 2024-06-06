Pictured are from left to right: Emma Rodrigues and Sue Marsh.

A Batley teaching partnership will be collaborating with other education providers across West Yorkshire to offer support for future trainees and early career teachers.

The Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership, based within the Batley Multi Academy Trust, is adapting its model due to a national shift in teacher training.

From September 2024, the national initial teacher training landscape is set to change, after significant review, to streamline the process and ensure that those in the early stages of their teaching career get the best training and support possible.

For the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership, this means they will work with the Trinity Institute of Education, based in Halifax, to offer the highest quality primary and secondary PGCE courses and continue to be a strategic partner with Calderdale and Kirklees Teaching School Hub for Early Career Teachers.

Emma Rodrigues, Director of the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership said: “We’re an established name in West Yorkshire and we’re not going anywhere. We have been a local teacher training provider for 10 years now and we’re adapting to changing environments and working closely with our partners to continue to deliver what is needed for the next cohort in September 2024, and the future cohorts that will follow.

“We believe in the strength of collaboration and know that we are stronger together.”

The partners hope this will help to encourage people to join the profession and, as the government states, to “create a more coherent journey” for the trainees themselves as well as those running teacher training initiatives and programmes.

Sue Marsh, Secondary Lead at Trinity Institute of Education, said: “My background in teaching and leadership provided great foundations for me to understand the needs and requirements of trainee teachers.

“We offer both primary and a range of secondary courses to suit a wide range of specialisms in order to meet the needs of the local job market.

“Our aim is to train the best teachers in order to have the biggest impact on the children and young people in the area.”

Lucy Sykes, Calderdale and Kirklees Teaching School Hub Director, added: “We support over 500 early career teachers (ECTs) in the local area and we couldn’t do it without our fantastic partners.

“We’re proud to work with a team of brilliant people who are committed to delivering support and guidance to those entering the profession of teaching, there really is no other profession like it.”