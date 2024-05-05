Fairfield School in Batley has received a £15,000 donation from St John’s Masonic Lodge in Dewsbury.

Batley special school receives £15,000 from Dewsbury Masons
The donation, presented in a cheque by John Hudson, the lodge’s charity steward, is to fund the purchase of two Acheeva beds for the schools.
A spokesperson for Fairfield School said: “These beds have proven to be inclusive, allowing students at the school, who cannot sit in their chairs all day, to join in all classroom activities.
“The beds provide support in allowing the students to relax and focus on their learning and play, as well as supporting individual physical needs.
“We would very much like to thank St John’s Masonic Lodge for their very generous and kind donation.”
Fairfield School, which is based on White Lee Road, provides a learning experience for students aged from three to 19 years old, with a wide range of complex physical and medical needs. For more information, visit: https://fairfieldschool.uk/