Fairfield School in Batley has received a £15,000 donation from St John’s Masonic Lodge in Dewsbury. Pictured are Sarah Breeze, fundraiser at Fairfield, John Page, headteacher at Fairfield, Steve Walsh, school business manager, Sue France and Karen Kirk, and John Hudson, charity steward of St John’s Masonic Lodge Dewsbury, as well as pupils from Fairfield.

The donation, presented in a cheque by John Hudson, the lodge’s charity steward, is to fund the purchase of two Acheeva beds for the schools.

A spokesperson for Fairfield School said: “These beds have proven to be inclusive, allowing students at the school, who cannot sit in their chairs all day, to join in all classroom activities.

“The beds provide support in allowing the students to relax and focus on their learning and play, as well as supporting individual physical needs.

“We would very much like to thank St John’s Masonic Lodge for their very generous and kind donation.”