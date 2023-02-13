Students and staff from the White Lee Road setting took part in a special visit to the Council Chamber at Huddersfield Town Hall to celebrate their achievements and were welcomed by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed, and Kirklees Council cabinet members Coun Viv Kendrick and Coun Carole Pattison.

Young people shared their Democracy Friendly story on the day and took part in activities in the chamber. They also learned more about voting, as part of Welcome to Your Vote Week 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Kirklees said: “I want to congratulate everyone involved with the school on being presented with a Democracy Friendly Schools award.

Hazra Jogiyat, at Fairfield School, has been presented with a Mayor's Award for first Democracy Friendly School within Kirklees

“All the staff and teachers should be commended for their hard work to support young people to learn about and get involved in local democracy.”

Fairfield provides a learning experience for students aged four to 19 who have a wide range of complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people taking part in the Democracy Friendly Schools programme explored their local area, talked about choices and independence, took part in lots of Everyday Democracy activities in school, became Kirklees Youth Councillors and shared their learning with others.

Hazra Jogyiat, a post-16 teacher at Fairfield said: “Receiving the award has had a huge impact on our pupils and the whole school community.

Hazra Jogiyat, with Hasnain and Aqsa, at Fairfield School, has been presented with a Mayor's Award for first Democracy Friendly School within Kirklees

The school council team feel recognised with the work they have put into making our school Democracy Friendly and feel confident and enthusiastic to learn more and use their voice more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They know that they are being listened to, and that they are making an impact on their peers, headteacher and school.”

The Democracy Friendly programme supports children and young people to learn about local democracy and to have an active role in shaping their local place.

The free programme, which is open to all schools in Kirklees, is the first of its kind in the country. Created with young citizens and based on learning from over 1,700 local children and young people, the Democracy Friendly programme is already proving popular with students and staff alike.

Coun Cathy Scott, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet member for Housing and Democracy, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to see the programme going from strength to strength. Young citizens told us that they want local democracy to be a normal part of growing up, so that it becomes part of everyday life for all young people.

“We are keen to support more schools to get involved.”

Coun Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for Children said: “The Democracy Friendly Schools programme is so important for helping all our young people to have the best start in life.

“It helps them to learn about their place, to understand how to be part of decision making and voting, and to really influence what happens in their lives and in their localities. Our local places should be shaped by local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Carole Pattison, Cabinet member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, added:

“It’s important that people can learn to be active citizens at a very early age, so that they can always participate in their communities and help to shape their local place, along with their neighbours, friends and families.

“This programme gives young people a sense of purpose and pride in the work they do, as active citizens in their community.”

Schools wishing to join the programme can find out more at: www.DemocracyFriendly.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad