A Batley secondary school is celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted report.

Upper Batley High School continues to be a good school after being visited by inspectors last month.

Pupils at the school, which is part of Batley Multi Academy Trust, “benefit greatly from an education that supports their academic and wider personal development,” states the report, which was published on Monday, July 15.

Pupils are “proud to attend the school”, while “parents greatly appreciate the school’s work to support the all-round development of their children.”

The report goes on: “Pupils engage actively in ‘More in Common’ lessons, where they learn about people who may hold views different to their own. Staff help pupils to explore different beliefs and cultures. Pupils show very high levels of respect for the views, and lives, of others.

“Staff expect and support pupils to behave appropriately. When behaviour does not meet these expectations, pupils are calmly reminded of what is expected and behaviour quickly improves. As a result, pupils can learn in lessons free from disruption. They feel safe in school and enjoy their learning.

“Teachers have strong subject knowledge. They explain new ideas clearly. Teachers know their pupils well and provide the support that pupils need when they need it.

“Adults effectively remove any barriers that may exist to learning. This work supports most pupils to achieve well, including those who are disadvantaged and those with SEND.”

Aman Singh Kang, headteacher at Upper Batley High School, said: “We work very hard on our relationships with both learners and their families to ensure that communication is clear and we work together towards a common goal.

“Our staff team are both dedicated and passionate about the work they do, and to the school, and it shows. We lead by example, both in the leadership team and at all levels. We empower both staff and learners to be the very best version of themselves each and every day.

“We would like to thank our parents and carers, Governors and Batley Multi Academy Trust for their collaboration and continued support to help us maintain a high standard for our young people.”

Sam Vickers, CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust, added: “We are extremely proud of Upper Batley High School and the highly skilled staff who work there, plus the fantastic learners who attend the school. The school has a real family feel and the team work hard every day to ensure that every learner receives a first-class education, coupled with high-quality care, guidance and support, which aligns with our Trust vision.

Our Trust family of schools share a culture and ethos that we live and breathe every single day, placing young people at the heart of everything we do. Mr Singh Kang has been part of our Trust family of schools for over ten years and truly embodies what we represent. He leads a strong staff team who genuinely care for one another and provide a supportive environment for all adults and children.

“Well done to everyone, their success is truly deserved.”