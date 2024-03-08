Batley Multi Academy Trust’s family of schools held their first-ever trust-wide careers event last week.

Batley schools hold first-ever careers event
Staff from the trust’s six primary and secondary schools all helped to prepare the event at Batley Town Hall, on Thursday, February 29, for the community-wide session.
Primary children from Batley Grammar, Field Lane, Healey and Manorfield experienced an interactive performance by West Yorkshire Drama Academy (WYDA) on the theme of a dream job and the skills required to achieve those dreams.
The primary schools were also provided with resources to lead a follow up session back in the classroom, to embed the ideas introduced.
Rebecca Lockwood, founder of WYDA, said: “It’s so important that we reach the young people at this age. I work with young people of all ages in the drama academy and the importance of harnessing their passions at a young age shouldn’t be underestimated.”
In the afternoon, Year 10, year 11 and sixth form students at Batley Girls’ High School, Batley Grammar School, Upper Batley High School and BG6 College then had the opportunity to meet with further education providers and other organisations. HSL, who recently featured on BBC2’s Inside the Factory, were one of the local businesses to offer their services on the day, as were public services such as West Yorkshire Police, the RAF and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
The evening session enabled families from the wider community to find out more about the opportunities for themselves as well as their children.
Sam Vickers, CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust, said: “We’re thrilled with the turnout for the event and thank our community for their support.
“Our Trust family of schools is committed to providing a high-quality service to our community, as well as educating all our young people and enabling them to achieve their full potential. We are the Trust at the heart of the Batley community.
“Collaborating with local businesses is really important to us as part of our community work, which supports our mission to be the Trust at the heart of the Batley community. We hope that, through events like these, people in the local area will see us not only as an educator, but as an employer and partner of choice.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our entire team.