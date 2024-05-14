Pupils at Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Batley have been learning about democracy thanks to a special SOUP day.

Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, on Albion Street, hosts the event twice a year to help youngsters learn to understand how voting works.

A fundraising idea that began in the USA in 2010, SOUP days, at the Batley school, involve the children donating money to have some soup, which creates a pot of money. Each class then pitches an idea as to what they would like to spend the money on and why.

Everyone then debates their views while eating the soup before voting for their preferred idea. The winning class then receives the money to fund their idea.

Asif Lorgat, Deputy Headteacher at Field Lane, said:

“It really is an enriching and enjoyable experience for the learners who are talking about it for days afterwards. We encourage this kind of holistic education here and this activity really supports our values of togetherness and responsibility.

“We truly live by our values and embed them with our young people at every opportunity.”

Field Lane’s SOUP day coincided with the local elections where people across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen were voting for their Kirklees Council ward councillors.

A group of Year 6 learners took the role of clerks and informed everyone of the correct terminology - polling station, polling booth, ballot box and ballot paper - before the proceedings began.

Ideas that were pitched included Bee Bot Robots; Focus Toys; Playdough; Brain Games; Footballs/Basketballs and Fidget Toys which was the eventual winner, with a total of £189 being raised for the winning idea.

Six parents came into the school to make some vegetable and noodle soup, organised by volunteer Julie Wilcox.