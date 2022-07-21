Batley school raises more than £3,000 at its Race For Life event

The event took place on June 24.

The Race For Life took place on June 24, and involved pupils from each year group running laps of the school field to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The children ran the laps of the field with their own cancer support and memory message and proved themselves not only to be resilient runners but also excellent fundraisers by smashing the school's target.

A school of just 420 pupils raised an incredible £3,769.65 for Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children ran laps of the field with their own cancer support and memory message.

Headteacher Mr Foulke said: “We are a school with a big heart and want our pupils to know that they can make a real difference to the world around them.

“From the biggest events to the smallest, which included a small group of year five pupils making friendship bracelets to sell to support refugees, our pupils and families have shown how much they care.

“It is humbling and inspiring to see what a difference a child can make in the world.”

One Year six pupil said: “We get to help others, share our love and have fun. What could be better?”

The Race for Life ended a year of fantastic fundraising at Windmill Church of England Primary School.

In total, the school has raised nearly £6,000 this year, supporting causes such as MacMillan, food banks, Children in Need, Save the Children, The NSPCC, The Poppy Appeal and the Disasters and Emergency Committee supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Starting 28 years ago, Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events.

The events take place across the UK, and include three kilometre, five kilometre and 10 kilometre routes, as well as Pretty Muddy obstacle events.